Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $112.03 million and $13.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002607 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

