Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 13,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 996,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,446,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,446,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,121 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

