Critical Analysis: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) versus AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.45 $13.51 million $2.21 2.31 AMTD Digital $25.29 million 134.26 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CompoSecure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CompoSecure and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -2.97% 20.49% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CompoSecure and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 181.05%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Summary

CompoSecure beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

