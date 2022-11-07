Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 57,697 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.