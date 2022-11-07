Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $32.50 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

