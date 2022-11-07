CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.69. CS Disco shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1,039 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. CS Disco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $1,473,861 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.