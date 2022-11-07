CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.17

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from CSR’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

CSR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

