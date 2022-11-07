CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($75.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.3 %

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.62 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €47.98 ($47.98). 98,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.08. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($72.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €48.24 and a 200-day moving average of €54.11.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.