Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $227.85 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

