CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Down 5.2%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 177,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 162,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

