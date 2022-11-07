Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.07. 50,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.20. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

