Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.30. 81,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

