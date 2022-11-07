Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $46.11 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

