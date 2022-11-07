Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 23,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Daqo New Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.
Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
