Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 23,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

