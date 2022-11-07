Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $141.34 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

