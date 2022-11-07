Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-1.654 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

