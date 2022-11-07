Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 188 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 222 to CHF 188 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Dätwyler Stock Performance
Dätwyler stock remained flat at $84.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22. Dätwyler has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.
Dätwyler Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dätwyler (DATWY)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dätwyler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dätwyler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.