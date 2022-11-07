Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 188 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 222 to CHF 188 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Dätwyler Stock Performance

Dätwyler stock remained flat at $84.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22. Dätwyler has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Dätwyler Company Profile

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

