Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $14.00

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $147.40 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $14.00 or 0.00067547 BTC on exchanges.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

