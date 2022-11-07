DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,361.00

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. DEI has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $8,361.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00333479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

