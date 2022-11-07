Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $91.16 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Dent has a market capitalization of $91.16 million and $5.10 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

