Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $284.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

