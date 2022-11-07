Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $155.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $141.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.52. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

