Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $43.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $217,210.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $217,210.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,183.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock worth $11,126,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

