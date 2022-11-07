Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 350

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNLIF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 403 ($4.66) in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.52.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Trainline has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.