Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($35.30) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

ETR:GLJ traded up €0.50 ($0.50) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €21.40 ($21.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.82. Grenke has a 1 year low of €17.99 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of €34.74 ($34.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

