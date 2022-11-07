Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $90.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.18.

MKSI stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $288,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 42,445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 288.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 108,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in MKS Instruments by 55.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

