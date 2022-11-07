DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $118.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.24.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 2.0 %

DXCM stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 211.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in DexCom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DexCom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.