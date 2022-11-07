DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 1.2 %

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.06 million and a PE ratio of 775.29. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 302 ($3.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

