DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,106. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

