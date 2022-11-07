Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $167.24

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.24, but opened at $163.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $168.74, with a volume of 2,931 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.