Doma (NYSE:DOMA) versus Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doma has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -5.59% 3.41% 0.51% Doma -34.81% -62.96% -32.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Doma 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Group International and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Group International presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.99%. Doma has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 456.54%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.40 $6.70 million ($3.50) -6.91 Doma $558.04 million 0.30 -$113.06 million ($0.57) -0.89

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Doma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

