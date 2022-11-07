Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98 to $1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $64.41. 29,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 180,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

