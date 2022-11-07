Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98 to $1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.03-$4.18 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of D opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 180,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

