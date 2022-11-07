Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 3,371 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,336,097 shares in the company, valued at $168,114,318.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $484.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,501.50. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

DGICA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

