Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

