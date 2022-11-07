Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 97.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 905.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 84,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.