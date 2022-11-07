Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA opened at $129.76 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

