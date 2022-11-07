Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

