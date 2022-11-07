Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after buying an additional 3,103,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 699,781 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.82 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
