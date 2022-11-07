Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

