Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

