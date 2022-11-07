Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 85,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 131,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in eBay by 12.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

EBAY opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.