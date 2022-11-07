Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

