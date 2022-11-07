Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.