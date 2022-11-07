Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $119.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

