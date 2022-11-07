Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.
D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.66.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 3.3 %
TSE D.UN traded up C$0.49 on Monday, reaching C$15.47. 145,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
See Also
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.