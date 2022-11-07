Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.66.

TSE D.UN traded up C$0.49 on Monday, reaching C$15.47. 145,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at C$111,554,045.37. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,212,697.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,554,045.37. Insiders have purchased a total of 265,600 shares of company stock worth $4,305,003 in the last quarter.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

