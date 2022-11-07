DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.51. 5,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 32.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.