Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,403,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

