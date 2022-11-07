EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $195.50 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 16% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $195.50 million and approximately $42,632.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00339328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.48760452 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,845.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

