Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of EGLE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.34. 5,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

